<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor police arrested two persons while attempting to sell ganja and MDMA on the banks of Phalguni river at Bangra Kuloor. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that the arrested are Shafi Ahmmed (40) and Mohammed Sameer (20), both hailing from Tumakur. The police have seized 12 gram MDMA worth Rs 70,000, 275 gram ganja worth Rs 10,000 and two mobile phones from the arrested. </p><p>A case has been registered at Kavoor Police station under sections 8(C), 21(C), 20(B) NDPS Act. The duo had purchased ganja and MDMA from an African national in Bengaluru. </p><p>There are nine cases against Shafi in Ullal, and various stations in Tumakuru. Shafi had failed to appear before court and the court had issued a warrant and proclamation against him. While Sameer has one case in Tumakuru. </p>