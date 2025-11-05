Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Timely action by police prevents man from ending his life

When police arrived, they found the man inside his house preparing to hang himself.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 04:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 04:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us