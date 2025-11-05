<p>Mangaluru: In a timely action, the Mangaluru police rescued a man from Panjimogaru who had attempted to end his life.</p><p>According to the police, the man, reportedly disturbed over family disputes, had taken his four-year-old daughter to Tannirbavi beach. He recorded a video there, in which he was heard telling his daughter: “We are going to die. We don’t need anyone...” The child tearfully pleaded, “Appa, please don’t die.”</p>.Farmer attempts suicide by self-immolating himself near DC's office in Mandya.<p>The man had sent the video to his sister, and it eventually reached the police. Although the exact location of the video was initially unclear, Panambur Police Inspector and his team analysed it and identified the backdrop as Tannirbavi beach. Officers immediately began searching the area.</p><p>Eyewitnesses at the beach confirmed that the man had been there with his child earlier in the evening. Based on these leads, police traced his mobile phone, which was initially switched off but became active later. The signal showed it was in Panjimogaru. The Panambur police alerted Kavoor police and rushed to his residence.</p><p>When police arrived, they found the man inside his house preparing to hang himself. His daughter was also present. Despite repeated appeals, he refused to open the door. The police then broke it open and rescued him. </p><p>Police said the man had been married for seven years. Marital issues between the couple had persisted for two years, and his wife had recently lodged a complaint against him at the Women’s Police Station, which reportedly drove him into deeper distress. </p><p>City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy lauded the Panambur police team for their swift response, noting that their timely intervention saved a life. The public too have lauded the officers’ commendable act.</p>