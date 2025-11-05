Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

The budding artist’s love for horses !

The Odisha-born Mumbai-based artist Priyaranjaan too has a knack for painting horses.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 06:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 06:49 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us