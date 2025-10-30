Menu
Mangaluru: Two arrested for promising overseas job by collecting Rs 1 crore

According to a complaint filed by the victims, a case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station under Sections 406, 420, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 01:46 IST
Published 30 October 2025, 01:46 IST
KarnatakaCrimeMangaluru

