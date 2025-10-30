<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor Police have arrested two individuals accused of cheating several people from the Kavoor area by promising overseas employment and collecting nearly Rs 1 crore from them without providing any jobs.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by the victims, a case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station under Sections 406, 420, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested are Prakruthi U (34) from Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru and Aldon Rebeiro (42), from Gangolli, Kundapura. </p>.Man accused of cheating cooperative society by pledging 101.85 grams fake gold in Puttur.<p>He said during the investigation, police recovered 24 passports, allegedly taken from victims under the pretext of processing visas, 43 grams of gold ornaments valued at around Rs 4.3 lakh, and two mobile phones from the possession of the arrested in Bengaluru.</p><p>Both have been taken into custody and produced before the jurisdictional court, added the commissioner. </p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP (North sub Division) Shrikant K, and led by Kavoor Police Inspector Raghavendra M Baindoor assisted by PSI Mallikarjun Biradar and staff members head constable Nagarathna, PCs Raghavendra, Praveen, and Riyaz.</p>