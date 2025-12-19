<p>Mangaluru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Palakkad Division, Southern Railway, has taken strict and immediate action in two serious stone pelting incidents that posed a grave threat to passenger safety.</p><p>A stone pelting incident was reported against Train No 20645 Vande Bharat Express near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Junction Railway Station, resulting in damage to window glass. A case was registered at RPF under section 153 Railway Act. A special RPF team detected the case and arrested Subjit Mullick (23) on December 18. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the offence in an intoxicated condition. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.</p>.Youth arrested for 'provocative, misleading' post on social media.<p>A release from Palakkad division said that stone pelting is a serious criminal offence. Whether committed deliberately or under intoxication, anyone involved in stone pelting on trains will be arrested and sent to jail. Such reckless acts can cause grievous injuries, loss of innocent lives, and extensive damage to railway property.</p><p>The RPF follows a zero-tolerance policy and is committed to ensuring maximum punishment under law for offenders, added the release. </p>