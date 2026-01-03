<p>Mangaluru: The Surathkal police have arrested two persons on Saturday and seized over 21.450 kg of ganja that was allegedly brought for sale during New Year celebrations.</p><p>Commissioner of Police, Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested are Pradeep Poojary (32), a resident of Ulaibettu and Vasanth (42), a resident of Chitrapura.</p><p>Acting on specific information, Surathkal police conducted a raid near a house named Benaka on 2nd Cross, Parameshwari Nagar, Chokkabettu under the Surathkal police station limits. During the operation, the police found ganja stored in a car, allegedly intended for sale.</p><p>From their possession, the police seized 21.450 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 10.72 lakh. In addition, three mobile phones worth about Rs 7,000, a car valued at Rs 3 lakh used for transporting the ganja, three luggage bags worth Rs 3,000, two strips allegedly used for ganja consumption, and Rs 1,000 in cash were also seized, said the commissioner of police. The total value of the seized property is Rs 13,86,500.</p>.Mandya DC issues directions to ensure timely wages, ESI and PF for hamali workers.<p>He said during interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that the ganja had been brought from Odisha on December 29, with the intention of selling it in Mangaluru city during New Year celebrations. However, due to heavy police deployment in the city, they were unable to sell the contraband and had kept it stored in the car.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Surathkal Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.</p><p>Sudheer Kumar Reddy said arrested Pradeep Poojary has several criminal cases registered against him at various police stations, including cases related to theft, attempt to murder, rioting, NDPS Act violations, and Arms Act offences at Bajpe, Barke, Belthangady, Dharmasthala, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru North police station limits. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police North Sub-Division Srikant K, along with his team, Surathkal Police Inspector Pramod Kumar, PSI Raghu Naik, and others. </p>