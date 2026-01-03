Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Surathkal Police seize 21.45 kg ganja brought from Odisha; two arrested

A case has been registered at the Surathkal Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 11:33 IST
Karnataka NewsganjaNew Year celebrationsSurathkal police

Follow us on :

Follow Us