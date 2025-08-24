Three held, goods worth Rs 1.75 cr seized in Mangaluru

<p>Koppa (Chikkamagaluru): In a swift action, the police have arrested three Nepali nationals in connection with a house burglary case and recovered property worth around Rs 1.75 crore, including about Rs 1.50 crore worth of gold and silver ornaments and two cars used in the crime.</p><p>The case relates to a burglary at the residence of JDS leader H G Venkatesh at Manipur Estate in Harandooru village near the town.</p><p>On Thursday early morning, burglars made away with Rs 6 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 37.5 lakh.</p><p>Following this, a case was registered at Koppa Police Station (under Sections 331(4), 305, and 306), and an investigation was launched.</p><p><strong>Teams formed</strong></p><p>To nab the culprits and recover the stolen property, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate formed two special teams under the leadership of Additional SP K T Jayakumar.</p>.Warder caught smuggling banned items into Mangaluru District Jail.<p>One team led by Chikkamagaluru Sub-Division DySP Tippeswamy, PSI Khadar, and constables Harish and Ramesh worked on the case, while another team headed by Koppa DySP Balajisingh, PSI Basavaraj G K, head constable Tippesha, and constables Yuvaraj and Prakash also joined the operation.</p><p>Through scientific investigation and with the co-operation of Maharashtra Police, the teams arrested three Nepali nationals from Sangli in Maharashtra, on Friday night. The arrested were identified as Rajendra Sherboy (30) of Dhangadhi, Kailali district, Ekendra Kutal Badwal (31), and Damdi Karam Singh Bahadur.</p><p><strong>Ornaments seized</strong></p><p>From them, police seized 1.8 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver ornaments, and two cars used for the crime—altogether valued at around Rs 1.75 crore. </p><p>The district police have urged citizens not to keep large amounts of jewellry or cash at home but instead to store them safely in banks.</p><p>Residents are advised to inform the nearest police station when leaving home for long periods, verify the background of domestic workers</p><p>(especially outsiders or foreigners), and immediately report suspicious individuals to the police. Such measures, police said, can help prevent criminal activities.</p><p>A Nepali couple, who had joined work at the Manipur Estate house just 10 days earlier, had allegedly hatched the plan and brought in another team to execute the burglary. While three members of one team have been arrested, the couple is absconding.</p><p>According to the investigation, two more teams were involved, and efforts are underway with the help of police from other states to nab them.</p>