Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Three held, goods worth Rs 1.75 cr seized in Mangaluru

The case relates to a burglary at the residence of JDS leader H G Venkatesh at Manipur Estate in Harandooru village near the town.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 19:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 19:11 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us