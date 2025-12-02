Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two arrested for illegally transporting cattle, abandoning animals by the side of road

According to the police, the arrested are Ashiq Pasha (26) and Abdul Latif (25), both residents of Sajipnadu in Ullal.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 04:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 04:37 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us