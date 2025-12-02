<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Town Police have arrested two persons on the charges of illegally transporting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cattle">cattle</a> and later abandoning the animal by the side of the road after a vehicle developed technical issue at Narimogaru in Puttur.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested are Ashiq Pasha (26) and Abdul Latif (25), both residents of Sajipnadu in Ullal.</p>.Mangaluru: Three arrested for illegally transporting cattle on Hosmaru-Nellikaru road.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Premraj, a resident of Panaje, a case was registered after five cattle were found abandoned on the roadside in Narimogaru, Puttur. In the complaint, he had said that on November 29, unidentified individuals transporting cattle in a vehicle allegedly abandoned the animals after their vehicle broke down in the middle of the road. </p><p>The complainant, with the help of local residents, rescued the cattle and handed them over to the Puttur town police. Suspecting that the cattle may have been stolen, the complainant had sought action against those involved. </p><p>Based on the complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 4, 5, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, Section 303(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.</p><p>During the investigation, the police identified the suspects and arrested them. The police have also seized the car. The arrested have been produced before the court. The duo were transporting four calves and one cow illegally in a car. When the vehicle developed a technical snag, they reportedly abandoned the cattle on the road and fled with the vehicle. </p>