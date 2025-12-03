Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Values of the Constitution are under threat, says K C Venugopal

The AICC general secretary was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Sri Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi at Mangalore University campus.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 13:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruK C VenugopalMahatma GandhiMangalore University

Follow us on :

Follow Us