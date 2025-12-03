<p>Mangaluru: AICC general secretary and Public Accounts Committee chairman K C Venugopal opined that values of the Constitution are under threat.</p><p>"Everyone knows that the values of the Constitution are under threat today. The depressed classes are facing inequalities in society," said Venugopal.</p><p>He was speaking at the centenary celebration of the dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and Sri Narayana Guru, as well as the centenary of Sri Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi, held at Mangalore University campus on Wednesday.</p>.Power tussle: Pro-Shivakumar slogans rent the air as K C Venugopal lands in Mangaluru.<p>Venugopal said that the Congress and the SNDP have always drawn strength from each other. He noted that Sri Narayana Guru had a profound influence on Mahatma Gandhi, inspiring him to take a stronger stand on the eradication of caste discrimination. “Gandhiji firmly believed that the Narayana Guru’s work had already triggered a silent revolution in Kerala,” he added.</p><p>Calling the meeting between Gandhi and Narayana Guru a “historic moment between two great souls,” he said their shared mission continues to empower the oppressed. “It was a spiritually enlightening dialogue — a powerful message against injustice, where both the Gandhi and the Yugapurush spoke in one voice for non-violence and an end to discrimination,” Venugopal said.</p><p>Recalling the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said ,“When Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi travelled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he cited Narayana Guru and Basavanna as inspirations in every speech. Their message of equality, love and acceptance is timeless.” </p><p>Assembly Speaker U T Khader suggested that the venue of the centenary event be named "Guru-Gandhi Ground," and assured all support for establishing a park, ground and a statue of Gandhi- Narayana Guru at the site.</p><p>He also stressed the need for unity and communal harmony and said “Real development is when children of different faiths hold hands and walk together in Ullal town.” </p><p>Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, G Parameshwara, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Zameer Ahmed Khan; BJP MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Rajesh Naik, Bhagirathi Murulya, Harish Poonja, MLC B K Hariprasad, veteran Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary and others were present. </p>