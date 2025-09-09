<p>Mangaluru: A 44-year old woman died after she was run over by a fish laden lorry on the National Highway 66 at Kulur on Tuesday.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased is Madhavi. The accident occurred when she was on the way back from her home in Baikampady to the hospital, where she worked as a lab technician in the blood bank. </p>.1998 Mangaluru communal riots case: Two held after being on the run for 26 years.<p>The scooter which she was riding skidded due to a pothole on the stretch. As a result, she fell on the road and a fish laden lorry ran over her, killing her on the spot.</p><p>The Mangaluru North Traffic Police have registered a case for negligence against the lorry driver and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).</p><p>The locals blamed the poor condition of the highway responsible for the accident and demanded that the potholes are repaired at the earliest. DCP (Crime and Traffic) K Ravi Shankar visited the spot.</p>