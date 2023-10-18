Many in your govt should have got 'Jail Bhagya': BJP leader Vijayendra slams CM Siddaramaiah over corruption

Taking to X, Vijayendra wondered whether the houses of the poor people should be searched instead of places where there is a "treasure of black money".

"The abominable corrupt face of your government's administration, which is in the business of collecting commission from even the artists' remuneration, has been exposed in front of the people. Given the current developments, it is certain that 'Lancha (bribe) Bhagya' scheme is your next step and 'Percentage' scheme is your next target," Vijayendra said.

He further stated that Siddaramaiah should have welcomed the income tax investigation in the state, but he spoke as "the spokesperson of businessmen and contractors and compared the investigation to the background of the election".

"Forgetting that there are many in your government who should have got 'Jail Bhagya', you mentioned the name of Yediyurappa, who broke through the systematic political labyrinth and got justice through judicial struggle and became chief minister again with the blessings of the people. It does not bring you dignity to forget the history of Yediyurappa," he said.