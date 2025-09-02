<p>Yadgir: Members of Koli Kabbaliga and Talwar communities, under the banner of joint struggle committee, staged a massive protest here on Monday demanding the arrest of three people belonging to Valmiki community over their derogatory remark on Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya.</p>.<p>The agitators, in large numbers, gathered in front of Hanuman Temple and took out a protest march in the tow. They blocked the road for three hours at Netaji Subhash Circle.</p>.<p>During the recent protest by Valmikis against issuance of fake caste certificates, three community leaders had made derogatory remarks against the Koli saint and 12th century Sharana Ambigara Chowdayya. The police should arrest and banish them, the agitators demanded.</p>.Supreme Court to consider Karnataka's plea on September 23 over construction of Mekedatu project.<p>The protesters demanded that the ST certificate must be issued to the Talawar community. “The Koli, Kabbaliga and their alternative names should be included in the ST list. The state government should recommend the Centre in this regard,” Shanthabhishma Chowdayya Swami and Mallannappa Swami demanded.</p>.<p>Meanwhile former minister and chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya Development Corporation Baburao Chinchansur told the agitators that he would meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar regarding the inclusion of Koli and Kabbaliga communities into ST list. </p>