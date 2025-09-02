Menu
Massive protest in Yadgir over 'derogatory remarks' against Ambigara Chowdayya

The agitators, in large numbers, gathered in front of Hanuman Temple and took out a protest march in the tow. They blocked the road for three hours at Netaji Subhash Circle.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 22:43 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 22:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaYadgir

