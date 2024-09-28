M B Patil approves projects worth Rs 4071.11 crore

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s industry minister MB Patil approved 88 projects worth Rs 4071.11 crore on Friday during a state-level single window clearance committee (SLSWCC) session. These projects are expected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state.
Among the approved projects - Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd., a real estate company and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited have the highest investment of Rs 485 crore and Rs 285 crore, respectively.
Additionally, the committee approved 14 major large and medium projects with capital investments of over Rs 50 crore, totalling Rs 2031.76 crore which is expected to create employment for around 3,302 people.
Besides these, six capital investment schemes of Rs 684.28 crore, were also approved, which is expected to generate opportunities for about 2,234 people.
MB Patil said that the approved projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the state, particularly benefiting the districts of Karnataka.
Published 28 September 2024, 02:33 IST