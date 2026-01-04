<p>Bengaluru: As per the orders of the High Court of Karnataka, the Health and Family Welfare Department has directed for establishment of a medical board at the district level for the assessment of juveniles’ age. </p>.<p>The medical board will consist of a physiologist, a dental expert, a radiologist and a forensic expert. However, as per the existing administrative structure of the Health Department, the post of physiologist does not function as a designated member of the medical board at the district level, and a physiologist from the nearest government medical college will be co-opted as a member of the medical board for the concerned case. </p>.<p>The district surgeon will be responsible for the timely coordination of the medical board meetings, ensuring the conduct of medical examination without delay, proper documentation of proceedings and submission of the medical board report to the reporting authority within the prescribed time. </p>.<p>No medical practitioner who is not a member of the medical board will conduct age-determination examinations, and the cases will not be referred to any individual medical practitioner. </p>