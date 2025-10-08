<p>Raigad: Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the then Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government of not striking Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to pressure from a foreign country.</p><p>Modi, however, did not name the United States.</p><p>Without directly naming P Chidambaram, Modi referred to the former Union Home Minister’s recent statement.</p><p>Speaking at the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe in Raigad district, Modi said: “The Congress should tell people why it stopped the army from attacking Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. A senior Congress leader, who was the then Home Minister, recently said in an interview that after 26/11, our armed forces were ready to strike, and the country wanted that. If he is to be believed, the attack didn’t happen because of pressure from one country. The Congress government stopped the armed forces from striking Pakistan.”</p>.'That isn't part of the plans': Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Keir Starmer says ahead of meeting with PM Modi.<p>Modi said the Congress must explain who “succumbed under pressure from a foreign country and played with the nation’s sentiments.” He added that such an act “strengthened terrorism.”</p><p>In a recent podcast, Chidambaram had said: “The whole world descended on Delhi to tell us, ‘Don’t start a war (against Pakistan).’ Two or three days after I took over, Condoleezza Rice came to meet me and the Prime Minister (then Dr Manmohan Singh) to say, ‘Please don’t react.’ I said this is a decision the government will take. An act of retribution did cross my mind. The Prime Minister discussed this (retaliatory military action) even as the attack was going on, but the conclusion — largely influenced by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Foreign Service — was that we should not physically react.”</p>