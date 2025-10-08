<p>Chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov will reignite their once famous rivalry nearly after 30 years when they face off in the Clutch Chess: The Legends tournament in St Louis, the US, that begins on Wednesday (October 8).</p>.Clutch Chess Legends 2025: Kings of 64 squares to face off again after 30 years as Anand takes on Kasparov .<p>As the battlelines are drawn for the 12-game Chess 960 match between the two 'Kings of 64 Squares', here is your ready reckoner on the clash of titans. </p>.<p>Anand and Kasparov will clash over 12 Chess960 (Fischer Random) games, played at Rapid and Blitz time controls and with an innovative scoring system with the stakes going up each day</p> .<p>The three-day event which begins on Wednesday (October 8) will be held at the enhanced venue of the St Louis Chess Club in the US from 10.30pm IST. It will be broadcast live on chess.com India and Chess 24 India YouTube channels.</p> .<p>The 12-game event carries a total prize money of $1,44,000. The winner will take home $7,0000 (approximately Rs 62 lakh) while $5,0000 (approximately Rs 44 lakh) is reserved for the one ending on the losing side of this match.</p><p>If the match is tied after 12 games, the prize money will be split 50-50, wherein each player receives $60,000 (approximately Rs 53 lakh).</p><p>There will also be a bonus money of $24,000 (approximately Rs 21 lakh) for 12 games.</p>.<p>Anand and Kasparov last faced each other at the 2021 Zagreb Grand Chess Tour Blitz, with the Indian Grand Master winning both games.</p> .<p>Anand and Kasparov famously met in the 1995 World Chess Championship final at the World Trade Centre in New York, with the latter winning the clash 10.5-7.5.</p><p>(with FIDE inputs)<br></p>