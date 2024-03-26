JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Mekedatu: DK Shivakumar welcomes Deve Gowda's stand

Gowda had said all parties must back the project to counter TN's opposition.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 00:00 IST

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday hailed JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda for raising the Mekedatu project issue.

"Our state is grappling with a serious drinking water crisis and my fellow Kannadigas know that our struggle has been real. I wish the BJP-led central government had have permitted it during its tenure so that we would have been able to tide over legal issues hindering its implementation. We Kannidagas are committed to speedy execution of Mekedatu," he said in a post on X.

On Sunday, Gowda had said all parties must back the project to counter TN's opposition. 

(Published 26 March 2024, 00:00 IST)
