MIA makes steady progress in domestic cargo handling

The integrated cargo terminal (ICT) of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has begun facilitating export of marine products from the coastal districts.
"The cargo terminal is a boon for me," stressed Fayaz Ahmed, one such exporter who ships marine products in general and live crabs in particular to China via Kolkata. Fayaz Ahmed once in two days exports around 150 kg to 300 kg of live crabs. He says he pays Rs 300 per kg of live crabs to fishermen. Earlier the live crabs were sent to Kolkotta through the trains.
Now due to MIA's cargo facility, the live crabs reaches Kolkotta within a few hours. The deaths of carbs during transit also has come down, he said. "The assistance given by airport in speedy and timely dispatch of such cargo will also encourage other exporters to use this facility regularly,” he stressed.
ICT facility, since its inauguration from May 1 till September 30, has handled 1676.21 tonnes of domestic cargo – both inbound and outbound. Out of the total cargo, ICT has handled outbound cargo of 1560.23 tonnes and the rest is inbound cargo. Post office mail from various stake holders dominates bulk of the outbound cargo.
General cargo, valuables, marine products, ornamental fish form a minor part of cargo handled. The inbound cargo on the other hand has an almost equal spread of post office mail, valuables, machinery parts, medical supplies, medical equipment. ICT also handled for variety the occasional parcels of fruits, vegetables and excess baggage that travelling passengers had booked as cargo.
“The streamlined approach to handling cargo is one of the major commitments that the airport had given to Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during a recent interaction meeting,” the airport spokesperson said. “Efforts are on to start international cargo operations as insisted by KCCI. This will become operational once airport receives Customs clearance/custodianship for export handling,” spokesperson added.
Four flights diverted due to low visibility
Following low visibility at Mangalore International Airport, as many as four flights were diverted on Tuesday. Bengaluru to Mangaluru flight (6E 109) was diverted to Bengaluru and flight from Mumbai to Mangaluru (AI 679) was diverted to Coimbatore. The flight from Hyderbad was diverted to Kannur (6E 7549) and flight from Dubai to Mangaluru (IX 814) was diverted to Kochi.