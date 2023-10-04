MIA makes steady progress in domestic cargo handling

"The cargo terminal is a boon for me," stressed Fayaz Ahmed, one such exporter who ships marine products in general and live crabs in particular to China via Kolkata. Fayaz Ahmed once in two days exports around 150 kg to 300 kg of live crabs. He says he pays Rs 300 per kg of live crabs to fishermen. Earlier the live crabs were sent to Kolkotta through the trains.