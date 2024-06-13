Migrant workers from Bihar assaulted in Karnataka's Belagavi, one held

Belagavi: Migrant labourers from Bihar were assaulted at Banashankari Galli in Vadgaon suburb here on Thursday.
The police have arrested one accused involved in the alleged assault of the workers.
Four labourers from Bihar had been working in powerloom unit of Dashrath Dhamnekar.
Locals took exception after the labourers from outside working in Karnataka and them losing work which led to the alleged assault of the labourers from Bihar.
Police arrested one accused and have launched manhunt for others.
Shahapur police have registered a case.
Published 13 June 2024, 18:18 IST