Mining case: My signatured was forged, says H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that his signature was 'forged' on a file granting a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Mineral in October 2007 when he was the chief minister.
It is in this connection that the Lokayukta has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission to press charges against Kumaraswamy.
Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy said that he was not sure if the file even came to him.
"I don't remember properly, it needs to be verified whether that particular file had come to me or not. It was not my handwriting and my signature was forged. Let the inquiry reveal everything. I am not stopping the special investigating team from conducting an inquiry. Let them get the signature examined by an international forensic lab," the former chief minister said.
In November last year, in its petition to Gehlot accessed by DH, the Lokayukta said the state forensic science lab had found the signature on the file matching Kumaraswamy's handwriting.
"The case is pending before the Supreme Court. The court has directed the SIT to file a report. Why did they go to the governor? What stops them from filing their report before the court?" he said.
According to Kumaraswamy, he moved the Supreme Court in 2014. In 2016, the then Congress government intervened and said it would conduct an inquiry.
"Then, the court said the inquiry must be completed in three months. If the inquiry is completed, why are you not placing it before the Supreme Court?" he said.
Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy alleged that Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals was a "fraud company" that manipulated banks and even courts.
"Congress is trying to threaten me. They're pursuing a dead case to tarnish my image," he said. Kumaraswamy said he would fight the matter legally.
Published 22 August 2024, 00:40 IST