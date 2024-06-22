Minister moots coordination panel for smooth functioning of academies

The minister said that there was no dearth of funds to take up any development activity in the academies. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has released a Rs 10 crore grant for the smooth functioning of these state-run bodies. The government is keen to infuse more dynamism into the functioning of these bodies and hence the chairpersons of the academies were told to submit the action plan in order to seek more funds as well as to launch more programmes in the days to come,” he said.