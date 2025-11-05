<p>Udupi: A case has been registered after unidentified people allegedly created a fake website in the name of the Sri Mookambika Temple to cheat devotees collecting money for bogus room bookings.</p>.<p>According to a complaint filed by Prashanth Kumar Shetty, Executive Officer, Sri Mookambika Temple, the temple’s official accommodation website is http://karnatakatemplesaccommodation.com</p>.Study finds sixth genetic ancestry of Indians in genes of Koraga tribes living in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi.<p>However, some miscreants illegally created an unauthorised duplicate website under the name ‘Karnataka Temple Accommodation’ with the intent of making unlawful profits.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly misled several devotees by offering room reservations at the Lalithambika Guest House through the fake website.</p><p>They reportedly received payments via PhonePe QR codes shared over WhatsApp, issued fake receipts, and cheated devotees seeking accommodation at the temple.</p>