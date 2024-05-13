MLAs unhappy, but no threat to government: Karnataka minister on Eknath Shinde's 'operation' remark

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday admitted that Congress lawmakers are unhappy, but he said this internal bickering would not threaten the stability of the government.
"I won't say there's no disgruntlement, but that won't bring down the government," Satish told reporters. He was reacting questions on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hint that the Congress government in Karnataka would face instability after the Lok Sabha polls.
"Our fight is within the party. There may be problems, but they're internal. They won't spill out," Satish said.
On MLAs being unhappy over lack of funds for development of their constituencies, Satish said, "Yes, it's true. Who has denied that? Be it development works or transfers, there may be problems. One can't prevent these problems as long as we're in power. We solve one problem and another one come up. That doesn't mean that the government will fall."
Satish, who is seen as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's loyalist, maintained that the Congress government will remain for the next four years and complete its full term.
On the demand for more deputy chief ministers to be appointed, Satish left it to the Congress high command. He is among the deputy chief ministerial contenders. "I have already conveyed my stand on this. The party should decide," he said.
