MLAs unhappy, but no threat to government: Karnataka minister on Eknath Shinde's 'operation' remark

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday admitted that Congress lawmakers are unhappy, but he said this internal bickering would not threaten the stability of the government.

"I won't say there's no disgruntlement, but that won't bring down the government," Satish told reporters. He was reacting questions on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hint that the Congress government in Karnataka would face instability after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Our fight is within the party. There may be problems, but they're internal. They won't spill out," Satish said.