MLC polls: BJP appoints leaders to address rebellion

BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar and chief spokesperson Ashwathnarayana were appointed as election in charge of Karnataka South-West Graduates and for Bangalore Graduates constituencies on Friday.
State BJP president B Y Viajyendra appointed the election in charges for the six Legislative Council seats going to polls on June 3.
According to a statement by the party, the other election in charges are N Ravikumar for Karnataka North East graduates constituency; D S Arun for Karnataka South West Teachers’ constituency; K S Naveen for South East constituency and M Rajendra for South Teachers constituency.
Sources said that these leaders have been asked to end the rebellion as well as to ensure smooth the transfer of votes in favour of its alliance partner JD(S) in Graduates and South Teachers constituency elections.
Published 17 May 2024, 22:18 IST