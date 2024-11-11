Modi biggest liar, will resign if proven: Siddaramaiah on Karnataka excise money being used for Maharashtra polls

<p>Shiggaon, Haveri district: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said on Sunday that he would quit politics if Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> proved his allegations that "the ruling Congress in Karnataka raised <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bjp-alleges-rs-700-cr-liquor-scam-seeks-excise-ministers-ouster-3263527">Rs 700 crore</a> from Excise department to fund the grand old party in Maharashtra Assembly elections." </p><p>Addressing a Congress party's campaign rally in Shiggaon town, Siddaramaiah said, "PM Modi is the biggest liar. He has made a fresh allegation saying the Congress is fighting election in Maharashtra with Rs 700 crore raised in the state excise department. This is a blatant lie. If he (Modi) proves his charges against me, I will quit politics. If not, will you resign," he dared the PM.</p>.Karnataka government notifies amendments to excise rules.<p>"Modi keeps attacking dynasty politics. But his party has fielded former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharath from Shiggaon. Is this not dynasty politics Mr Modi. You make big speeches but you cannot walk the talk?," he charged.</p><p>"During the Covid pandemic, then CM Yediyurappa and his ministers B Sriramulu and Sudhakar had looted money in PPE kit procurement. The BJP government's laxity in providing oxygen supply led to the death of 39 people in Chamarajanagar. Do you want such a party in power?," he said and appealed to people to vote for Congress for an inclusive development.</p>