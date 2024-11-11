Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Modi biggest liar, will resign if proven: Siddaramaiah on Karnataka excise money being used for Maharashtra polls

'During the Covid pandemic, then CM Yediyurappa and his ministers B Sriramulu and Sudhakar had looted money in PPE kit procurement,' Siddaramaiah said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 03:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraSiddaramaiahMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us