Modi govt gave 240% more funds to Karnataka than UPA regime: Joshi

Hubballi: Refuting the Congress’ allegation of “Centre meting out injustice to Karnataka in funds allocation,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that funds given by the Modi government to Karnataka in the last 10 years is 240% compared to the money released during the 10 years' rule of UPA government.
“From 2004 to 2014, UPA government gave Rs 81,000 crore to Karnataka in tax devolution, and provided Rs 60,000 crore grant-in-aid. Under Modi government since 2014, this amount has increased to Rs 2.82 lakh crore and Rs 2.36 lakh crore, respectively, as per data extracted from official documents of the Centre,” he said.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Joshi said that the planned protest by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders on February 7 in Delhi had nothing to do with the interests of the state.