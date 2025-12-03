Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha passes Bill to levy excise duty on tobacco

The Bill seeks to substitute the table containing the tariff rates of tobacco and tobacco products in Section IV of the Fourth Schedule to the Central Excise Act, 1944.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 13:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 13:32 IST
India NewsLok SabhatobaccoExcise duty

Follow us on :

Follow Us