More than 10 shops gutted in fire mishap in Koppal

More than 10 shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a paint shop on railway station road here on Monday. No casualties were reported, but materials worth lakhs were completely destroyed.
At around 3 pm, a fire erupted in a paint shop owned by Mohan Meghraj. Soon adjacent shops, mostly trading in construction materials, were engulfed in flames. The district administration pressed the fire tenders - both government and private - and CMC water tankers - into service. The firemen battled for over three hours to douse the flames.
Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantgodi told DH, “The fire was first spotted in a paint shop. Exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Published 20 May 2024, 20:58 IST