More than 10 shops gutted in fire mishap in Koppal

At around 3 pm, a fire erupted in a paint shop owned by Mohan Meghraj. Soon adjacent shops, mostly trading in construction materials, were engulfed in flames.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 20:58 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 20:58 IST

More than 10 shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a paint shop on railway station road here on Monday. No casualties were reported, but materials worth lakhs were completely destroyed.

At around 3 pm, a fire erupted in a paint shop owned by Mohan Meghraj. Soon adjacent shops, mostly trading in construction materials, were engulfed in flames. The district administration pressed the fire tenders - both government and private - and CMC water tankers - into service. The firemen battled for over three hours to douse the flames.

Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantgodi told DH, “The fire was first spotted in a paint shop. Exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Published 20 May 2024, 20:58 IST
Karnataka News Fire Accident Koppal

