Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

Timeless markets of Tashkent

In Tashkent, the markets are the city’s soul—living, generous, unforgettable—and to walk through them is to taste the Silk Road itself.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 20:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 20:08 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us