More than 100 temples in Dakshina Kannada to implement dress code for devotees

Mangaluru: Karnataka Devastana Mutt Mathu Dharmika Samsthegala Mahasangha state coordinator Mohan Gowda said that over 100 temples in Dakshina Kannada district have decided to implement the dress code.

He was addressing a gathering during the Dakshina Kannada district-level Mandira Adhiveshana Parishat organised at Srinivasa Kalyana Mantapa in Mangaluru. "Temples are sacred places for Hindus. Many people visit temples dressed immodestly, which in turn pollutes the temple's sanctity," Gowda said.

More than 100 temples have voluntarily agreed to the mandatory introduction of a dress code. Boards on dress code will be installed in temples and awareness will be created among those visiting temples. If anyone arrives in an indecent dress, steps will be taken to give them 'sathvika' dress at the temple. Dress code will be implemented in a phased manner," he said.

Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple hereditary priest Hari Narayana Asranna said there is a need to unitedly fight to protect temples. Temples play an important role in saving the Hindu religion, he said.

Ramakrishna Mutt Mangaluru President Jithakamanandaji said, "Temples should not be restricted to puja alone. It should become a place for conserving culture and art. Temples should offer 'dharmaparampare shikshana'.