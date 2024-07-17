MoS of Railways V Somanna directs to expedite works in Mangaluru division

Mangaluru: All possible measures will be initiated by the Ministry of Railway to speed up the development works in Mangaluru-Karwar divisions of Indian Railways, said, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna.

He was speaking to media people after inspecting Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Wednesday.

Measures will be taken to demolish the old building in Mangaluru Central Railway station and to construct a new building. The tender will be floated in a month towards the same, he said.

Measures towards modernisation of Indian Railways are being implemented from the past several years and the central government has released funds towards various development works. Direction has been given to float a tender towards the works in Mangaluru division in 15 to 20 days, the minister said.

'We will not let Mangaluru division suffer'

The Mangaluru division has been suffering for the last five decades due to confusions. The present central government will not let this continue, Somanna said.