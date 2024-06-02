Most KCET toppers aim for IIT seats, wait for JEE results

A majority of KCET toppers are waiting for the JEE results and aim to get into one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) once the results are
out.
A few others wish to pursue medical education and are waiting for the NEET results.
Harsha Karthikeya Vutukuri, topper in the engineering stream of KCET, said that he would like to pursue computer science in IIT, Bombay, and is waiting for the JEE (advanced) results.
He said the preparations for JEE helped him secure top position in KCET.
Nihar S R, who topped the Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yoga Science (BNYS) and BSc (agri) streams, said taking up a seat through KCET depends on his JEE advanced and NEET results.
Kalyan V, topper in BVSc (veterinary science), B Pharma, D Pharma and BSc (nursing) streams, is aiming for a seat at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and is waiting for the NEET results.
The number of students eligible for admissions to engineering courses has increased over the past few years. In 2022, the number of students who got eligibility for engineering was 1.7 lakh, in 2023 it went up to 2.3 lakh and in 2024, it touched 2.74 lakh.
Published 01 June 2024, 22:15 IST