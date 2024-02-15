MP Kateel directs Deputy Commissioner to conduct inquiry on port land given on rent

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel directed Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P to conduct an inquiry into the alleged handing over of the port land for rent despite completion of the lease period

“After the inquiry, file a case against the concerned,” the MP told the DC at the review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Wednesday.

The MP asked Mangaluru Smart City official about the status of ongoing work of the WaterFront project from Nethravathi bridge covering 2.10 km. Mangaluru Smart City Limited executive engineer Chandrakanth said the project was delayed owing to the land issue.

A few tenants have brought in a stay for the work. When the port conservator told the MP that the lease period of the property ended in March last year and the said land was already given on rent, the MP sought to know how the said land was given on rent when the lease period had ended and asked the DC to conduct an inquiry.

The MP also sought to know why the Port Director failed to attend the meeting. He suspected officials of being corrupt in relation to the handing over the land for rent.

Electrification

The official from railways said that the electrification of the railway line from Subrahmanya to Puttur is nearing completion. The wiring works are in progress. The work on basic amenities at Subrahmanya station is in progress. About 80 % of the work on widening of the railway bridge near Vivekananda College in Puttur has been completed.

On closure of trespassing locations in Thokkottu and other areas, the official said that two deaths are reported daily due to run over by train from Mangaluru to Palakkad. Accordingly, Palakkad DRM had asked the officials to close all the trespassing locations for crossing the railwayline. The DC asked why the alternative proposals at trespassing locations were not worked out before the closure. The MP said that he will speak to the DRM to open two locations where people have opposed the closure.

Yakshagana stamp

The India Post official said that the stamp on Yakshagana will be released on February 25.On the PM Vishwakarma scheme, District industries Joint director Gokuldas Nayak said that 14,455 beneficiaries have enrolled under the scheme. There is a delay in enrollment owing to the server issue in the last few days. Camps are conducted at various locations for enrolling the names of the beneficiaries.

Kateel urged the officials to complete the target of 20,000 by month end. An official from BSNL said that 196 new batteries have arrived in the DK telecom district and have already been installed for the towers in interior villages. The DC said that Kollamogru faces network issues during disruption in power supply, which needs to be rectified at the earliest. The MP asked the official to change the battery of the tower immediately at Kollamogru.