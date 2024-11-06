Home
MUDA case: BJP protests demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation after he appears before Lokayukta police

Expressing doubts over the manner in which the Lokayukta probe is being conducted, BJP MLA T S Srivatsa demanded that the case be handed over to CBI.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:11 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 10:11 IST
BJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahLokayuktaMysurumuda

