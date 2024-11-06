MUDA case: BJP protests demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation after he appears before Lokayukta police

<p>Mysuru: The opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, who appeared before the Lokayukta police here in response to the summons issued to him for questioning in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/muda-scam-lokayukta-grills-cm-siddaramaiah-for-close-to-two-hours-3264026">MUDA site allotment case</a>.</p>.<p>Protesters led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa slammed Siddaramaiah, and asked him to step down from the CM post and face the probe.</p>.<p>They wondered how there could be a fair probe against a sitting Chief Minister.</p>.Waqf row: Worried Congress MLAs want Mallikarjun Kharge to step in.<p>Expressing doubts over the manner in which the Lokayukta probe is being conducted, Srivatsa demanded that the case be handed over to CBI.</p>.<p>The protesters, who were holding placards and shouting slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, even alleged that the police were not letting them to stage a protest.</p>.<p>Later, the agitators were whisked away by the police in vehicles.</p>.<p>The CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).</p>.<p>They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who has been named as accused number 2.</p>.BJP demands Laxmi Hebbalkar’s resignation.<p>Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.</p>.<p>Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police.</p>