<p>Hapur: In a bizarre medical case, doctors at a private hospital in Hapur removed two pens, 19 toothbrushes and 29 spoons fromthe stomach of a man undergoing treatment for drug addiction, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>According to doctors at the Devanandani Hospital, Sachin, a resident of Bulandshahr, was admitted to a de-addiction centre from where he was rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.</p><p>After an ultrasound, doctors noticed unusual objects lodged in his stomach, hospital officials said.</p>.40 minor girls found locked inside toilet of unregistered madrassa in UP's Bahraich.<p>Dr Shyam Kumar, chairman of the hospital, and Dr Sanjay Rai led the surgical team that performed the operation recently.</p><p>"We recovered two pens, 19 toothbrushes and 29 spoons during the procedure. The patient's life was saved," Kumar said.</p><p>According to hospital officials, preliminary inquiry revealed that Sachin, while undergoing treatment at the de-addiction centre, swallowed the objects under the influence of drugs.</p>