MUDA case: ED raids house of CM Siddaramaiah's close aide, takes him into custody

<p>Mysuru: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the houses of a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru and two former commissioners of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Bengaluru.</p><p>The ED officials searched the house of Rakesh Papanna, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, in Hinkal Mysuru, on Monday, sources said. It is said that the officials have taken several documents and also Rakesh into custody for further inquiry.</p><p>Besides, the ED officials have searched the houses of former commissioners of MUDA G T Dinesh Kumar and D B Natesh in Bengaluru. However, sources said, the officials could not meet and question Dinesh Kumar.</p><p>The ED officials are probing a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003), in which Siddaramaiah is an accused.</p>