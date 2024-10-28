Home
MUDA case: ED raids house of CM Siddaramaiah's close aide, takes him into custody

The central agency also raided houses of two MUDA ex-commissioners.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:35 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 14:35 IST
