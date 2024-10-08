Home
MUDA case: ED seeks documents

According to officials, ED officials have sought the documents regarding the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi, by MUDA.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 15:41 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 15:41 IST
