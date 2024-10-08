MUDA case: ED seeks documents

<p>Mysuru: Even as the Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, are probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought documents from MUDA authorities.</p><p>According to officials, ED officials have sought the documents regarding the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi, by MUDA. However, the sites have been returned to MUDA and the process was completed on October 3.</p><p>Officials said, the ED has asked MUDA to provide the documents related to the case, on the basis of the FIR registered by Lokayukta Police against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother B M Mallikarjunaswamy and land owner J Devaraju.</p>.MUDA case: Lokayukta may summon CM Siddaramaiah, wife after Dasara.<p>It can recalled that a 3.16 acre land in Kesare (survey number 464), in Mysuru taluk, was gifted by Mallikarjunaswamy to Parvathi. Parvathi had sought alternative lands, for the said Kesare land that was developed by MUDA without acquiring it. Thus, she got 14 sites in Third and Fourth Stage of Vijayanagar.</p><p>An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Siddaramaiah and others.</p><p>The Lokayukta Police are probing the case, based on the FIR, filed on September 27, on the basis of the order of the special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives, on September 25, followed by a petition by Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p><p>The Lokayukta Police formed four special teams, on September 28. An inspection of the original land of Parvathi in Kesare and 14 alternative sites in Vijayanagar was held later, in the presence of the petitioner.</p><p>Later, Parvathi had appealed to MUDA Commissioner to take back the 14 sites. The process to take them back started on October 1, as the MUDA Commissioner received the letter of Parvathi through her son MLC Dr Yathindra. </p>