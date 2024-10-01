MUDA case: Karnataka Lokayukta Police conduct spot inspection of original land at Kesare

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta-police">Lokayukta Police</a> conducted a spot inspection (Mahajar) of the original land, in the case filed against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, his wife B M Parvathi and others in the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muda">Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)</a> scam, in the presence of petitioner Snehamayi Krishna, on Tuesday.</p><p>According to officials, Revenue and Survey department officials were present, when the Lokayukta Police measured the land, using a tape, and conducted an investigation.</p><p>Following a summons from Mysuru Lokayukta Police, regarding the MUDA case, Krishna arrived at the Lokayukta office on Dewan’s Road in Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru, as early as 7.30 am. Then, the Lokayukta Police took him to the site for inspection.</p><p>Krishna informed that the Lokayukta Police called him over the phone, to provide information on the land, on which he has complained. Thus, he visited the Lokayukta office and provided some information. </p><p>Later, he was taken to the land on survey number 464 in Kesare village, where an inspection of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land was conducted.</p>.Respect decision but my stand was to fight: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as wife decides to return MUDA plots .<p>Krishna stated he had not received any notice related to the documents. “However, if any document is requested during the investigation, I am ready to provide them. I have submitted the documents while filing the complaint. My complaint is not personal against Siddaramaiah. I insist on a comprehensive investigation into all irregularities that have occurred in MUDA over the years,” he said.</p><p>Regarding Parvathi’s letter on returning the 14 alternative sites to MUDA, Krishna said, "I do not make false accusations. I have evidence. I have won all previous cases and I am confident of winning this one as well. The move to return the sites is a first step towards my victory in my fight”.</p><p>Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others, in the alleged MUDA scam. On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a case filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The court also directed the Lokayukta to file a report within three months.</p><p>Lokayukta Police filed the FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and J Devaraju, who sold the land to Swamy, on September 27.</p><p>In view of the investigation of the case, the Lokayukta Police formed four special teams, on September 28. Lokayukta SP T J Udesh formed the teams, led by Mysuru Lokayukta DySP S K Malteesh, Chamarajanagar DySP Mathew Thomas, Police Inspector of Mysuru Ravi Kumar, and Police Inspector of Madikeri Lokesh Kumar. Meanwhile, Parvathi has written a letter to MUDA Commissioner that she will return the 14 alternative sites, on September 30, Monday.</p><p>An inspection of the alternative sites provided to Parvathi in Vijayanagar is scheduled for afternoon. She had got the 14 sites as a compensation for her Kesare land acquired and developed by MUDA.</p>