MUDA chief, MLAs defend CM Siddaramaiah in alternative land allotment case

CM not misused power

Harish Gowda said, in 2014, when Parvathi applied for an alternative land, Siddaramaiah was the CM. “Siddaramaiah did not misuse his power, to facilitate sanction of land to her. Again, in 2017, Parvathi applied to follow-up her 2014 appeal. Then also, Siddaramaiah was the CM. But, he did not misuse his power. She applied again in 2020 and she was allotted alternative land in Vijayanagar. In fact, based on a similar case of one Sundramma of Srirampura, who got back her land on the basis of a High Court verdict, Parvathi had sought back her land. However, as her land was already developed into a layout and no land was available in Kesare then, she was given 38,000 sq feet of land in Vijayanagar,” he said.

“In Kesare, Parvathi parted with 1.5 lakh sq feet of land and thus she was eligible for 75,000 sq feet of land, as per the 50:50 sharing formula, adopted by MUDA in 2020, applicable to older land acquisitions also, to benefit farmers. However, Parvathi was given just 38,000 sq feet of land,” Harish Gowda said.