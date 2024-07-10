MUDA mess: Social activist lodges police complaint against Siddaramaiah, wife, among others

Mysuru: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint at Vijayanagara police station against 10 persons including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and brother-in-law Mallikarjun accusing them of creating fake documents to claim compensation from Mysuru Urban Development Authority.
It is alleged in the complaint that while documents to show MUDA acquired the lands in survey number 464, at Kesare village, and developed it into a layout, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun purchased the land from one Devaraju and his family on August 25, 2004.
The sale deed shows the said land as agricultural land. In 2010, Mallikarjun gifted the said land to his sister B M Parvathi, the complaint stated and alleged that the sub-registrar had registered fake sale deed and gift deed under the influence of Siddaramaiah.
Krishna has demanded action against the original owner of land Devaraj, his family members, deputy commissioner, tahsildar, MUDA commissioner and sub-registrar.
The inspector of Vijayanagar police station has issued an endorsement to Krishna stating that the government has already constituted an investigation team to look into irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites. “Since your complaint is related to the same issue, it has been referred to the investigation team,” the endorsement said.
Published 10 July 2024, 00:35 IST