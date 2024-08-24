MUDA row : Document says CM Siddaramaiah wife 'insisted' on alternative plots

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi rejected offers of cash compensation or sites in a 40:60 ratio by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and “insisted” on alternative plots, according to fresh documents that emerged on Friday.
This is according to the proceedings of a December 2017 MUDA meeting where Parvathi’s case was discussed.
Earlier this week, Parvathi’s 2014 letter seeking compensation came to fore, in which whitener was used to erase a line leading to claims of a cover-up.
The 2017 MUDA meeting contradicts Siddaramaiah’s version that his wife did not make any specific demands from MUDA. It was MUDA that gave his wife plots in a 50:50 ratio, which meant she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. This was in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land on which MUDA formed a layout.
Reacting to this on X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president, pointed out that Siddaramaiah was the chief minister in December 2017 when MUDA decided to give Parvathi alternative plots.
“...you falsely claim that neither you nor your family had any role in the land allocation by the MUDA. I think that you know Kannada and understand the language. Aren’t you a self-proclaimed lawyer? Please take a moment to carefully read the records that are available,” Kumaraswamy said.
“This is a record from MUDA. What do you have to say about it? According to you, is this a note, a record, or an order? Super CM, if they say “insisted,” what else could MUDA officials do?” Kumaraswamy said. “Now tell us, who is hiding what? Did the black mark get erased with a whitener?”
Siddaramaiah faces the threat of investigation and prosecution following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction on August 17. Siddaramaiah has moved the High Court challenging the Governor’s decision.
Published 24 August 2024, 00:08 IST