MUDA row: Siddaramaiah gets support from JD(S) leader GT Devegowda, says CM need not resign

'Will H D Kumarswamy (facing FIR) be able to resign? Should Siddaramaiah who has become CM with the support of 135 MLAs resign? Show me which law asks him to resign', Devegowda said.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 11:15 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 11:15 IST
