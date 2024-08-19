MUDA 'scam': Bus damaged in Mangaluru, in stone pelting by protesting Congress workers

Mangaluru: A private bus was damaged as a protestor from Congress pelted stones at the bus during the agitation held in front of Mangaluru City Corporation at Lalbagh on Monday.

The protest was being carried out by Congress against Karnataka Governor's nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment case.

After taking out a protest rally from Brahmashree Narayaguru Circle, Ladyhill to MCC building, leaders addressed the protestors in front of MCC.