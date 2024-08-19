Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA 'scam': Bus damaged in Mangaluru, in stone pelting by protesting Congress workers

The protest was being carried out by Congress against Karnataka Governor's nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment case.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 07:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mangaluru: A private bus was damaged as a protestor from Congress pelted stones at the bus during the agitation held in front of Mangaluru City Corporation at Lalbagh on Monday.

The protest was being carried out by Congress against Karnataka Governor's nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment case.

After taking out a protest rally from Brahmashree Narayaguru Circle, Ladyhill to MCC building, leaders addressed the protestors in front of MCC.

While a group of protestors burnt a tyre on the road, another agitator pelted stones at a private bus on route number 2C on its way from State Bank circle to Jokatte. The windshield of the bus was damaged leading to a tense situation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2024, 07:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahStone peltingMangaluruMUDA site

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT