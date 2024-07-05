MUDA scam exposed now, by person eyeing CM’s post: H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Mysuru Urban Development Corporation (MUDA) scam has been exposed now, by a person, who is eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, indirectly referring to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Interacting with media persons, on Friday, during his first visit to Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamnudi Hill, in Mysuru, after assuming office as Union Minister, Kumaraswamy said, the CD factory has been closed now. “Thus, the MUDA factory has been opened. Why was the scam not exposed earlier? Why now? The person who thinks that the CM’s post is reserved for him is behind the MUDA scam exposure,” he said.

“The BJP leaders are protesting and demanding justice. But, the Congress leaders are behind its exposure,” Kumaraswamy added.

Challenge

“Let Chief Mininister Siddaramaiah, who is demanding a compensation of Rs 62 crore from MUDA, facilitate provision of compensation to farmers, who have become helpless, losing their lands. I know how Siddaramaiah’s wife got the land. I will reveal it, at the right moment,” he said.

“On the pretext of development, lands of lakhs of farmers have been acquired across Karnataka. Those farmers have become landless and jobless. They are made to go from pillar to post, for years together, to fight and avail compensation. What kind of rate do you fix for the lands of farmers? You seek compensation in crores, while the farmers are languishing. You have already got 14 prime residential sites from MUDA. Besides, you are asking for your wife’s money? How rational is it?” Kumaraswamy asked.