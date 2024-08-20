MUDA 'scam': Governor can't 'pick & choose', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on prosecution sanction against him

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Karnataka Lokayukta has sought Governor's approval to prosecute Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, in connection with illegal mining. The CM also said that prosecution sanction requests against former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhana Reddy were pending.

"On the other hand, (activist) T J Abraham lodged a complaint against me with the Governor on July 26. On the same day, I was served a show-cause notice. Isn't this discrimination? The Governor shouldn't pick-and-choose," Siddaramaiah said.