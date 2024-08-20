MUDA 'scam': Governor can't 'pick & choose', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on prosecution sanction against him

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot not to "pick and choose", while approving prosecution sanction requests.
"Governor is a Constitutional post and we respect it. He should work as a representative of the President of India and not the central government,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Karnataka Lokayukta has sought Governor's approval to prosecute Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, in connection with illegal mining. The CM also said that prosecution sanction requests against former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhana Reddy were pending.
"On the other hand, (activist) T J Abraham lodged a complaint against me with the Governor on July 26. On the same day, I was served a show-cause notice. Isn't this discrimination? The Governor shouldn't pick-and-choose," Siddaramaiah said.
Published 20 August 2024, 12:19 IST