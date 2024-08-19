MUDA 'scam': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves High Court; matter to be heard today or tomorrow

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday moved the High Court against the Governor's nod to his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar of the Karnataka HC said that the plea filed by Siddaramaiah against the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for prosecution, will be heard either today afternoon or on August 20, subject to the Chief Justice's approval, Bar and Bench reported.

This comes after Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment 'scam’ based on the complaints by three activists, T J Abraham, Pradeep S P and Snehamayi Krishna.

They had alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to get alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in the posh localities of Mysuru by creating fake documents.

The CM has termed the sanction accorded by the Karnataka Governor "illegal" and vowed to wage a legal battle and ruled out his resignation over the issue.