'PM has no moral right...': Siddaramaiah lashes out at Modi over corruption charges, challenges him for open debate

Bengaluru: Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments during an election rally in Haryana about the Karnataka High Court verdict against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threw down the gauntlet at the PM on Wednesday for a direct debate.

Taking the PM head on on X, Siddaramaiah asked him to choose one leader in Karnataka BJP not stained by corruption.

"Accused by your own party leaders of auctioning off the CM's post for Rs 2,500 crore, you have no right to speak about corruption."