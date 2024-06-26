Muslims voted en-masse for Congress in Bidar: Karnataka minister Zameer

Karnataka minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Affairs Zameer Ahmed Khan triggered yet another row on Tuesday, attributing the handsome margin of victory with which the Congress candidate in Bidar, Sagar Khandre, won the Lok Sabha polls to the overwhelming support the party received from the Muslim community.

Of the total of six lakh votes that Sagar Khandre polled in the elections, two lakh were cast by members of the Muslim community, who voted en-masse for the Congress candidate, Khan said. The community can now appeal to Sagar Khandre seeking help to either resolve any issue, or to attend to any of its problems.