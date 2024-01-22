JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Muzrai dept properties will be surveyed, says Karnataka minister

The minister said that there were plans to constitute an authority for temples like Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, Huligemma in Koppal and Ghati Subrahmanya in Bengaluru Rural district, where large number of devotees visit.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 20:39 IST

Follow Us

Kundapura: Minister for Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that he has asked the department to conduct a survey of the properties belonging to the Muzrai department and temples coming under the department.

Reddy told reporters here that Revenue department had taken action on survey of properties. He said a clear decision will be taken on reclaiming encroached lands.

Reddy said appointments to managing committees of muzrai temples was in progress.

The minister said that there were plans to constitute an authority for temples like Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, Huligemma in Koppal and Ghati Subrahmanya in Bengaluru Rural district, where large number of devotees visit. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 January 2024, 20:39 IST)
KarnatakaMuzrai

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT