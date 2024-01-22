Muzrai dept properties will be surveyed, says Karnataka minister

Kundapura: Minister for Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that he has asked the department to conduct a survey of the properties belonging to the Muzrai department and temples coming under the department.
Reddy told reporters here that Revenue department had taken action on survey of properties. He said a clear decision will be taken on reclaiming encroached lands.
Reddy said appointments to managing committees of muzrai temples was in progress.
The minister said that there were plans to constitute an authority for temples like Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, Huligemma in Koppal and Ghati Subrahmanya in Bengaluru Rural district, where large number of devotees visit.