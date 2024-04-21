Mysore City Corporation yet to name a circle or road after H Y Sharada Prasad: Veteran Journalist Krishna Prasad

Mysuru: Veteran Journalist Krishna Prasad on Sunday paid homage to the late Sharada Prasad and called on Journalists as well as people to check facts and verify if the source is credible before circulating any news.

He was delivering Holenarsipur Yoganarasimham Sharada Prasad birth centenary commemorative talk on 'Journalism in the time of fake news, propaganda & mass delusion' (amid the challenges of technology and Artificial Intelligence faced by democracy and Journalism) hosted by Devagitam Charitable Trust in Mysuru

Remembering H Y Sharada Prasad, Krishna Prasad lamented that though Prasad was a Mysorean freedom fighter, eminent writer, civil servant, institution builder, media advisor to Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, none of the roads or circles in Mysuru are named by MCC (Mysore City Corportation) after him.