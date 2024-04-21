Mysore City Corporation yet to name a circle or road after H Y Sharada Prasad: Veteran Journalist Krishna Prasad

Mysuru: Veteran Journalist Krishna Prasad on Sunday paid homage to the late Sharada Prasad and called on Journalists as well as people to check facts and verify if the source is credible before circulating any news.
He was delivering Holenarsipur Yoganarasimham Sharada Prasad birth centenary commemorative talk on 'Journalism in the time of fake news, propaganda & mass delusion' (amid the challenges of technology and Artificial Intelligence faced by democracy and Journalism) hosted by Devagitam Charitable Trust in Mysuru
Remembering H Y Sharada Prasad, Krishna Prasad lamented that though Prasad was a Mysorean freedom fighter, eminent writer, civil servant, institution builder, media advisor to Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, none of the roads or circles in Mysuru are named by MCC (Mysore City Corportation) after him.
In his speech, he noted, "As projected Gujarat is not a model state as it has more poverty than 22 states; it is 21st out of 36 states and UTs in life expectancy. Demonetisation has not ended black money, counterfeit notes have seen a 102% jump. India did not handle Covid well and nearly 50 lakh people died; 84% of households saw income decline; fixed deposits fell in 156 districts; 7.5 crore people became poor. Over the past ten years, Poverty has not declined. 20 crore Indians live below the poverty line. Farmers’ incomes have not doubled.
"The only income rise farmers are seeing is in the sale of their farmland. The income of agricultural and construction workers has gone up by less than 1% in 9 years. Employment has not gone up and 42% of graduates are unemployed today. Even IITs are finding it difficult to place students," Krishna Prasad added.
(Published 21 April 2024, 14:31 IST)